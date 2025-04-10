© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra broadcasts return to HPR

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published April 10, 2025 at 3:47 PM HST

Hawaiʻi Public Radio has launched another series of Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra broadcasts. John Kalani Zak, host and producer of the HSO broadcasts, gave a preview on Evening Concert with host Craig DeSilva. The nine Halekulani Masterworks concerts were recorded during HSO's 2023-2024 season and feature a didgeridoo, a pianist from Rapa Nui, new works by composer-in-residence Michael-Thomas Foumai and more. Zak talks about the work involved in producing the concerts for the airwaves. 

You can hear the concert broadcasts on Mondays at 8 p.m. following Evening Concert on HPR2. For a list of concert programs and artists, visit our Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra 2025 program page: https://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/hso
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
