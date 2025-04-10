Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra broadcasts return to HPR

Hawaiʻi Public Radio has launched another series of Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra broadcasts. John Kalani Zak, host and producer of the HSO broadcasts, gave a preview on Evening Concert with host Craig DeSilva. The nine Halekulani Masterworks concerts were recorded during HSO's 2023-2024 season and feature a didgeridoo, a pianist from Rapa Nui, new works by composer-in-residence Michael-Thomas Foumai and more. Zak talks about the work involved in producing the concerts for the airwaves.

You can hear the concert broadcasts on Mondays at 8 p.m. following Evening Concert on HPR2. For a list of concert programs and artists, visit our Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra 2025 program page: https://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/hso

