Nina Buchanan and Douglas Albertson of Big Island Singers

Working with Friends and Family to make beautiful music and to celebrate 500 years Fora - n - Fauna, the Big Island Singers presents 3 concerts this weekend in the Hilo area. Dr. Nina Buchanan and Music Driector Douglas Albertson joins Sharene Taba in a conversation about community, friends and music.

April 11, 7 pm, Episcopal Church of the Holy Apostles, 1407 Kapiolani St., Hilo

April 12, 4 pm, First United Protestant Church of Hilo, 1350 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo

April 13, 4 pm, Hilo Coast United Church of Christ, 28-1630 Old Mamalahoa Hwy,Honomu

Bigislandsingers.org