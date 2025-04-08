© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Nina Buchanan and Douglas Albertson of Big Island Singers

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published April 8, 2025 at 12:06 PM HST

Working with Friends and Family to make beautiful music and to celebrate 500 years Fora - n - Fauna, the Big Island Singers presents 3 concerts this weekend in the Hilo area. Dr. Nina Buchanan and Music Driector Douglas Albertson joins Sharene Taba in a conversation about community, friends and music.
April 11, 7 pm, Episcopal Church of the Holy Apostles, 1407 Kapiolani St., Hilo

April 12, 4 pm, First United Protestant Church of Hilo, 1350 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo

April 13, 4 pm, Hilo Coast United Church of Christ, 28-1630 Old Mamalahoa Hwy,Honomu

Bigislandsingers.org
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
