Fun and Games on Evening Concert

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published March 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM HST

You don’t have to play video games to enjoy gaming music. Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva talks to gaming music composer and conductor Andy Brick about this immersive musical experience that has taken off in concert halls worldwide. Brick arrived in Hawaiʻi this week from his home in New York City to conduct the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra’s Game On! concerts this weekend at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. The concerts will also feature video game animations projected on a large screen on stage, providing a sensory experience for both the eyes and ears. Dressing up (in a gaming costume, not a tuxedo or ball gown) is encouraged. See concert details.
