Maestro Conner Gray Covington is in Honolulu this week to conduct Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert and How to Train Your Dragon in Concert with the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra.

"Itʻs wonderful music on itʻs own, but... whatʻs the film like without the music?" The excitement and the energy of a live orchestra accompanying the film on the screen is not to be missed.

https://www.myhso.org