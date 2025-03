London-based composer Raymond Yiu’s "Old Bei" is a tribute to Ludwig van Beethoven and his influence in China. Yiu is in Honolulu for the world premiere of the revised version of this work with the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, March 6. During his visit, he stopped by Hawai‘i Public Radio to discuss the light and dark in music and life, the connections and complexities within them, and, of course, the warm weather in Hawaiʻi.

Listen • 23:00