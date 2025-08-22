© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Informing, inspiring and connecting the people of Hawaiʻi
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Olga Kern on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published August 22, 2025 at 7:54 PM HST

When Olga Kern won the Gold Medal prize of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, she was a new mother and hardly slept. Now on the piano facutly at the Manhattan School of Music and the Artistic Director and President of the Olga Kern International Piano Competition, Kern joins Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba in a conversation about Beethoven piano concerti, piano competitions and supporting young artists. Olga Kern is in Honolulu for the Grand Finale Weekend of Hawai`i Symphony Orchestraʻs Sheraton Summer Festival 2025.
https://www.myhso.org
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Hawaiʻi Symphony OrchestraBeethovenpiano
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories