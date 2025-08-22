Olga Kern on Classical Pacific

When Olga Kern won the Gold Medal prize of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, she was a new mother and hardly slept. Now on the piano facutly at the Manhattan School of Music and the Artistic Director and President of the Olga Kern International Piano Competition, Kern joins Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba in a conversation about Beethoven piano concerti, piano competitions and supporting young artists. Olga Kern is in Honolulu for the Grand Finale Weekend of Hawai`i Symphony Orchestraʻs Sheraton Summer Festival 2025.

