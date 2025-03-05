Revealing Favorites on Evening Concert

What’s your favorite Beethoven symphony? Michael-Thomas Foumai, composer-in-residence of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, reveals his favorite on Evening Concert. But you’ll have to listen to the end to find out. In the meantime, Foumai shares a preview of the upcoming concerts in HSO’s Beethoven Festival. You’ll hear about Beethoven’s top hits as well as a contemporary work that pays homage to the “Old Bei.”

This classical music conversation aired on March 3, 2025. Evening Concert airs weekdays at 6 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.