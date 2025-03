"Old Bei" by London based composer Raymond Yiu is a tribute to Ludwig van Beethoven and his influence in China. In Honolulu for the World Premiere of the Revised Version of this work with the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra this Thursday, Yiu stopped by Hawai`i Public Radio to discuss the light and dark, the connectivity and complexities in music and life, and the warm weather in Hawai`i.

