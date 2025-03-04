Michael-Thomas Foumai brings Beethoven to Morning Café

Michael-Thomas Foumai visits Gene Schiller ahead of the final Beethoven Festival concerts. Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra returns to the Blaisdell Concert Hall on March 6 to perform Beethoven’s fifth and eighth symphonies.

Foumai reflects on the community’s response to the festival, noting that it has been one of the most popular concert offerings of the season. Togethery, they discuss the universal appeal of Beethoven’s music, where his compositions share the story of life and personal journeys, making the instantly recognizable melodies relatable to audiences of all ages.

Foumai also introduces Raymond Yiu, a Hong Kong composer whose piece “Old Bei” will be performed by HSO, presenting a world premiere of the revised version of the composition.