Valentine’s Evening Concert: Steven Casano and Helen Chao-Casano

Love and music were on Evening Concert for Valentine’s Day. Punahou School music instructors Steven Casano and Helen Chao-Casano talked about their love of music and each other as married partners. Both are pianists. Steven teaches shakuhachi and Helen is the music director of Punahou’s Music School.

Together they reminisce about their time as students at Frank Iogha’s piano studio and their experiences studying at the Crane School of Music in New York. They also recount their wedding celebration, where their “first dance” was a two-piano arrangement of Mussorgsky’s Spanish Dance Op. 12, No. 2.

The conversation concluded on a lighthearted note with a few rounds of The Newlywed Game, with host Craig DeSilva.

Featured playlist:

La maja y el ruiseñor (The Maiden and the Nightingale) – Enrique Granados

Piano Sonata No. 8 in A Minor, K. 310: I. Allegro maestoso – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Reflets dans l'eau (Reflections in the Water) from Images, Book 1 – Claude Debussy

Prelude in G-flat Major, Op. 23, No. 10 – Sergei Rachmaninoff

Spanish Dance, Op. 12, No. 2 – Modest Mussorgsky

Widmung – Robert Schumann, arr. Franz List