Kaulana Mahina on Evening Concert

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published December 20, 2024 at 4:50 PM HST
Evening Concert host, Craig DeSilva (left), and On-Air Campaign and Community Event Producer, Kyla Herrmann (right), wear the new HPR t-shirt featuring Kaulana Mahina.
HPR’s On-Air Campaign and Community Event Producer, Kyla Herrmann, joins Evening Concert to talk about the new HPR member t-shirt. Designed by Maui artist Alexis Kageyama of East Wind Print Co., the t-shirt features artwork that depicts a radio mixer console with Kaulana Mahina — cycles of the moon — in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi.

Listeners can receive the t-shirt with an end-of-year donation of $180 or $15/month or more to support HPR. View our additional thank-you gifts and donate today.

This classical music conversation aired on Dec. 18, 2024 on Evening Concert. Evening Concert airs Monday to Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Classical Music Conversations Evening ConcertCLASSICAL MUSIC INTERVIEWS
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
