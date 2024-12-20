Kaulana Mahina on Evening Concert

HPR’s On-Air Campaign and Community Event Producer, Kyla Herrmann, joins Evening Concert to talk about the new HPR member t-shirt. Designed by Maui artist Alexis Kageyama of East Wind Print Co., the t-shirt features artwork that depicts a radio mixer console with Kaulana Mahina — cycles of the moon — in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi.

Listeners can receive the t-shirt with an end-of-year donation of $180 or $15/month or more to support HPR. View our additional thank-you gifts and donate today .

This classical music conversation aired on Dec. 18, 2024 on Evening Concert. Evening Concert airs Monday to Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.