To our Kaua'i listeners: HPR-1 (89.9 KIPL) is off the air due to a power outage. We are investigating the problem and do not yet have an estimated return of service. Our digital streams are not affected.

Maggie Herron's picks on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published November 8, 2024 at 11:09 PM HST

6 time Na Hoku Hanohano winner and member of the Recording Academy, Maggie Herron of Hawai`i Island chooses a few of her favorites from the first round of voting for the Grammys. Herron is a pianist and singer-songwriter who performs at the Lewers Lounge at the Halekulani Hotel and votes in the Jazz and Classical categories. Maggie Herron so graciously shares with us a day before the announcement of the Grammys' finalists, some highlights from the new releases of 2023- 2024:

Lukas Foss: 3 American Pieces, Buffalo Philarmonic, JoAnn Falletta

Kenneth Fuchs: Light Year, Sinfonia of London, John Wilson

Michele Mangani: Executive, Seunghee Lee & Manhattan Chamber Players

Thomas de Hartmann: Violin Concerto, Op. 66, Joshua Bell, INSO-Lviv Symphony Orchestra, Dalia Stasevska

Amina Figarova, Matsiko World Orphan Choir: Suite for Africa, Amina Figarova & Matsiko World Orphan Choir

Classical Music Conversations Grammys
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
