HPR President and CEO Meredith Artley joins Classical Pacific to share her staff picks with a playlist that reflects her family, her love for live music and life in Waimea on Hawaiʻi Island. Learn about her previous role at the Shangri La Museum, what it’s like to commute across the state and about her son Kai’s passion for the cello and gardening.

This classical music conversation aired on August 22, 2024.