Tuesday Student Takeover: Arabella Tan

Cellist Brian Park performed with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra as one of the Na Hoku Opio Young Stars of 2024. Park has been studying with HSOʻs Dr Sun Chan Chang for 8 years and tells us about his decision to switch from violin to cello at a young age, and the experiences that led him to the stage at the Waikiki Shell this past summer. Roosevelt High School Music Director, Gregg Abe joined us in this conversation. Park will be attending the University of Hawaii at Manoa in the fall.

Listen • 18:03