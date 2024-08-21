© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Tuesday Student Takeover: Arabella Tan

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published August 21, 2024 at 5:51 PM HST

Harpist/Pianist Arabella Tan is a co-founder of WikiVision, a non-profit that aims to provide free cataract surgeries for uninsured and under-insured community members. In her second Tuesday Student Takeover, Arabella Tan shares some of the music that will be performed by students in a Fundraising Concert this weekend, Saturday August 24th at Iolani School. Tan is in the 11th grade at Iolani, and will be joined by 16 friends in this free concert. WikiVision.info
Classical Music Conversations Tuesday Student TakeoverʻIolani School
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
