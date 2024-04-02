Classical Conservation Conversation - Ocean's Floor Suite

In celebration of Earth Day (April 22), Classical Pacific’s Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

This week, Dr. Lum starts our exploration of nature and ecology with the ocean.

His conservation conversation concludes with Ayanna Witter-Johnson’s “Ocean’s Floor Suite,” played by the London Symphony Orchestra percussion ensemble.

Follow Dr. Shawn Lum on Instagram at @skylum.nature.

This classical music conversation aired on April 1, 2024, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.

