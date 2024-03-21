Todd Yukumoto, Director of UH Manoa Saxophone Choir visits Classical Pacific
Todd Yukumoto is a saxophonist with the Royal Hawaiian Band, a freelance musician, and Director of the University of Hawaii Manoa Saxophone Choir. Yukumoto talks with Classical Pacific about the upcoming performance and about the Hawaii Saxophone Foundation— and how they aim to raise awareness and education of the saxophone in Hawaii. They recently celebrated the 100th anniversary of the UH Manoa Bands with over 100 saxophones performing!