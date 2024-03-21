© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Todd Yukumoto, Director of UH Manoa Saxophone Choir visits Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published March 21, 2024 at 7:19 PM HST

Todd Yukumoto is a saxophonist with the Royal Hawaiian Band, a freelance musician, and Director of the University of Hawaii Manoa Saxophone Choir. Yukumoto talks with Classical Pacific about the upcoming performance and about the Hawaii Saxophone Foundation— and how they aim to raise awareness and education of the saxophone in Hawaii. They recently celebrated the 100th anniversary of the UH Manoa Bands with over 100 saxophones performing!

Tags
Classical Music Conversations University of Hawai‘i
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories