Chamber Music Hawaiʻi on Morning Café

Hawaii Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published November 16, 2023 at 6:06 PM HST
Chamber Music Hawaiʻi

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi’s Jim Moffitt visits Morning Café to share about their upcoming concert featuring the unique pairing of percussion and wind quintet. "Rhythmic Resonance and Breath of Sound" will feature the premiere of a CMH-commissioned piece for the Spring Wind Quintet and percussion by UH Mānoa professor of composition, Thomas Osborne. The concert will take place on Nov. 18 at the Doris Duke Theatre and on Nov. 20 at St. John Lutheran Church. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on Nov. 14, 2023, on Morning Café. Tune in to Morning Café and Morning Concert with Gene Schiller every weekday starting at 8:00 a.m. on HPR-2.
