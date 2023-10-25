French soprano Laetitia Grimaldi and pianist Ammiel Bushakevitz stop by Morning Café ahead of their Orvis Hall appearance to preview their program inspired by the French salons of La Belle Epoque. Their concert, “A Parisian Salon by Pauline Viardot” will feature works by composers who knew or composed works for Viardot to share in the salon in the late 19th century.

