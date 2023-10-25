Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
French soprano Laetitia Grimaldi and pianist Ammiel Bushakevitz stop by Morning Café ahead of their Orvis Hall appearance to preview their program inspired by the French salons of La Belle Epoque. Their concert, “A Parisian Salon by Pauline Viardot” will feature works by composers who knew or composed works for Viardot to share in the salon in the late 19th century.