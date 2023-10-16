© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Chamber Music Hawaiʻi on Morning Café

Hawaii Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published October 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM HST
Hard Boiled Wonderland with Tresemble - October 20 and October 21
Chamber Music Hawaiʻi
/
chambermusichawaii.org

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi’s Jim Moffitt visits Morning Café to share about CMH’s 2023-2024 season. Their season opener features Tresemble playing music from local composers Takuma Itoh and Michael-Thomas Foumai. The October 20 and 21 concerts include the premiere of Foumai’s piano concerto ‘Hard-Boiled Wonderland.’ Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on Oct. 13, 2023, on Morning Café. Tune in to Morning Café and Morning Concert with Gene Schiller every weekday starting at 8:00 a.m. on HPR-2.

Classical Music Conversations
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
