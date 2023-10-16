Chamber Music Hawaiʻi on Morning Café

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi’s Jim Moffitt visits Morning Café to share about CMH’s 2023-2024 season. Their season opener features Tresemble playing music from local composers Takuma Itoh and Michael-Thomas Foumai. The October 20 and 21 concerts include the premiere of Foumai’s piano concerto ‘Hard-Boiled Wonderland.’ Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on Oct. 13, 2023, on Morning Café. Tune in to Morning Café and Morning Concert with Gene Schiller every weekday starting at 8:00 a.m. on HPR-2.