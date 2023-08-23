In an act of true friendship, composer Lennie Moore orchestrated and recorded "Unanswered" for the composer, Saxophonist Andy Suzuki. Andy shared his piece with Classical Pacific, a world premiere of this beautiful work.
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
Back in Hawaii in the same week to inspire, educate and entertain our community, Maestra Sarah Hicks (Minnesota Orchestra), Violist Zoe Martin-Doike (Metropolitan Opera) and Hornist Markus Osterlund (National Symphony Orchestra) record their greetings for Classical Pacific listeners.