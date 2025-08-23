© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Tuesday Student Takeover: Arabella Tan

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published August 23, 2025 at 11:32 PM HST

Now a senior at `Iolani Schools, harpist/pianist Arabella Tan joins Classical Pacific for her 3rd Tuesday Student Takeover. Harpist with Hawai`i Youth Symphonyʻs YSI orchestra, Tan participated in a summer STEM program at MIT and is back home to work on WikiVisionʻs Fundraising Concert next month at `Iolaniʻs Seto Hall. The free concert features students, and raises money through donations to help uninsured and underinsured patients pay for cataract surgery and post-op support. Arabella and her brother Alec Tan founded WikiVision in 2020, and has so far helped over 150 patients in our community.
wikivision.info
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
