Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
Kailua composer Jameson Caps is a graduate student at San Francisco Conservatory of Music. A week before the premiere of his opera, "The Sailor," he gives advice to young students in this interview by fellow SFCM student, Matin Boulos.
Before the close of Hawaii Chamber Music Festivalʻs Ellen Masaki Ohana Series, HCMF Founder, Chris Yick and Associate Vice President of Artistic Operations for San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Hank Mou talk about community, collaboration and chamber music.