Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra Concert Preview on Evening Concert

The Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra will have a special all-American concert this weekend for Armed Forces Day. The program will feature famous selections by George Gershwin, Aaron Copland, John Williams, and more. The concert will be on Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. in the Kahilu Theatre. Artistic director and conductor Brian Dollinger speaks with Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva about the concert. This concert is made possible by Paul and Ursula Koehler.

Learn more about the Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra Pops! concert here.