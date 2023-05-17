© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Music Conversations

Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra Concert Preview on Evening Concert

Hawaii Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published May 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM HST
Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra conductor Brian Dollinger

The Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra will have a special all-American concert this weekend for Armed Forces Day. The program will feature famous selections by George Gershwin, Aaron Copland, John Williams, and more. The concert will be on Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. in the Kahilu Theatre. Artistic director and conductor Brian Dollinger speaks with Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva about the concert. This concert is made possible by Paul and Ursula Koehler.

Learn more about the Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra Pops! concert here.

Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
