Kamuela Philharmonic celebrates May the Fourth with fun and music for the community. Maestro Brian Dollinger invites us to experience a live symphonic concert in a friendly environment. kamuelaphil.org
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
Kamuela Philharmonic's Masterworks III concert, "Inspiration of Unity," showcases a program featuring American Music, including the Hawaiʻi premiere of Peter Boyer's "Rhapsody in Red, White and Blue" with pianist Jeffrey Biegel. Biegel joins host Sharene Taba from Hawaiʻi Island for a conversation.
Sixth grader Eliana Chang knew she wanted to play the piano when she was 5 years old. Winner of the Madeline Schatz-Harris Youth Concerto Competition in the 12-and-under division, Chang studies with Dr. Thomas Yee and will perform Movement I of Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Major at this weekend’s concert with the Kamuela Philharmonic.