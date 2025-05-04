Sixth grader Eliana Chang knew she wanted to play the piano when she was 5 years old. Winner of the Madeline Schatz-Harris Youth Concerto Competition in the 12-and-under division, Chang studies with Dr. Thomas Yee and will perform Movement I of Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Major at this weekend’s concert with the Kamuela Philharmonic.

