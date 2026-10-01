Asia Minute: How will South Korea invest $200B in the United States?

President Trump shared some details Wednesday about the first $200 billion in investment coming from South Korea.

There's an energy theme, with a three-part plan.

The first headline is a $54 billion investment in Alaska LNG — a liquefied natural gas project including a plant to liquefy the gas, a pipeline structure to distribute it, and a shipping route to get it to Southeast Asia.

The project has been in the planning stages for years with various investors.

South Korea's government still needs to approve the specific funding.

Next, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said eight nuclear power plants are bound for four states: Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.

That's another long-term project requiring long-term financing.

The third component is a $22 billion gas-fired power plant in Texas.

That's the only one of the projects that's been publicly mentioned in South Korea — all over the media on Tuesday, with a slightly higher price tag and more details.

Korean government officials say the plant is in a small town about 40 miles from the Mexican border, and will power several AI data centers and semiconductor plants.

All in all, plans for the Texas facility seem to be the furthest along.