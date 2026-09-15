Asia Minute: Why New Zealand is fine tuning its immigration policies

Immigration remains a campaign issue for many candidates in the U.S. midterm elections. But across the Pacific, one country is making it easier for some skilled workers to move there.

New Zealand is taking a different approach to match migrants with jobs that the country needs to fill. About three weeks ago, the country established what it calls a new skilled migrant visa — aimed at attracting qualified workers in a variety of fields, including technical positions, and certain roles in engineering and construction.

The new rules put a bigger emphasis on relevant experience, and also favor those whose backgrounds include higher education in New Zealand.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said the early weeks of the new program have brought a surge in applications from one area where New Zealand has long faced a skills shortage: early childhood education.

Stanford also serves as Minister of Education as a member of the center-right National Party, which leads New Zealand's coalition government.

But even within that coalition, views differ on immigration — with some of the members further to the right wanting to restrict the number of resident visas, and increase qualifying periods for immigrants to become citizens.

Stanford said New Zealand is competing with countries like Australia and Canada to attract and retain professionals in areas that have chronic worker shortages.