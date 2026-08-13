Asia Minute: Coastal erosion batters South Korea and Japan

Nearly half the beaches in South Korea are fading away.

That's according to a recent report on coastal erosion from the country's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

It's an annual survey of more than 200 coastal areas that's been going on since 2001, grading the width and area of sandy beaches on a scale from A to D.

A is good condition, B is stable, C is of concern and D is severe erosion. More than 44% fell into the C or D category.

A government news release said the situation had actually improved over the past year, in part because of coastal erosion management and response policies.

Also helping the numbers, fewer coastal typhoons than the previous year, and fewer waves of extreme height.

But the government warns sea level rise and its impacts will become more pronounced. Japan is facing similar challenges.

A recent report in the Mainichi Shimbun quoted erosion research done by the coastal engineering faculty at Tohoku University.

It found that 60% of sandy beaches on the Japanese coast that existed in 1990 could be gone by the year 2100.