Asia Minute: Upcoming BTS concerts spark a diplomatic ripple

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published January 29, 2026 at 9:37 AM HST
A fan poses with a group photo of BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, during a celebration marking the South Korean's K-pop band's 12th debut anniversary in Goyang, South Korea, June 13, 2025.
Lee Jin-man
/
AP
FILE - Members of BTS perform at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York on Dec. 31, 2019.

The Super Bowl is a week from Sunday, and if you want to buy tickets, you should be ready to spend a minimum of $6,000 apiece. But that's also not the most expensive ticket on the market right now.

A prime seat for the K-pop supergroup BTS can cost you more than a ticket to the Super Bowl. South Korea's Joong Ang Daily reports those tickets are selling illegally for as much as $7,000.

In April, BTS starts a tour of North America and Europe. All 41 shows sold out this past Saturday — the same day tickets went on sale to the general public. Demand was so strong it even created a diplomatic ripple.

On Monday, the president of Mexico sent a formal letter to the president of South Korea, asking him to arrange more BTS concert dates in Mexico.

FILE - Members of BTS perform at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York on Dec. 31, 2019. The K-pop band is nominated for a Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance with "Dynamite," their first song to hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File)
Ben Hider
/
Invision/AP
FILE - Members of BTS perform at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York on Dec. 31, 2019.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum told a news conference this week, “Around 1 million young people want to buy tickets, but there are only 150,000 tickets available.” Ticketmaster says those tickets sold out in 37 minutes.

There's a lot of pent-up demand.

BTS has been on a break for nearly four years, while all seven members went through mandatory military service. The group's last full tour was in 2019.

The Guardian wrote a piece focusing on some of the money involved, suggesting BTS may trigger an even bigger economic impact than the 2024 record-shattering tour of Taylor Swift.

Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
