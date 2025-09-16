© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Asia Minute: Australian prime minister calls new climate report a 'wake-up call'

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published September 16, 2025 at 9:50 AM HST
A fire rages in bushland near the West Australian city of Wannaroo, north of Perth in the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. Dozens of residents have been evacuated and at least 10 homes have been destroyed by a wildfire that is burning out of control on the northern fringe of the west coast city of Perth during heatwave spring conditions, authorities say.(DFES via AP)
DFES/AP
/
Dept.Fire and Emergency Services. WA
FILE - A fire rages in bushland near the West Australian city of Wannaroo, north of Perth, in the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (DFES via AP)

Australia's government has taken its deepest look ever at the impacts of climate risk, and the prime minister calls the results “a wake-up call.”

Tropical storms, heatwaves, droughts and wildfires are all expected to increase in number and in severity across Australia over the next 25 years.

That's according to Australia's National Climate Risk Assessment, a 72-page report which also says the country is “likely to experience more intense and extreme climate hazards, and in some cases in areas where people and places haven't experienced these hazards before.”

The document goes through three scenarios: from rises of between 1.5 degrees Celsius to more than 3 degrees Celsius by 2050.

That's a range from nearly 3 degrees Fahrenheit to nearly 5.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Under the worst case, heat-related deaths in Australiaʻs largest city of Sydney would rise by more than 400%.

The government has also released a climate adaptation plan, including roughly $6 billion to mitigate the impacts of floods and fires.

The head of the nonprofit Climate Council called the reportʻs findings “terrifying,” and urged the government to commit to higher emission cuts when it announces its new targets for 2035 later this week.
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman joined HPR in 2011 and was named its executive editor in 2025.
