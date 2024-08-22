© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Asia Minute: Summer tourism spike is shattering records in Japan

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published August 22, 2024 at 8:55 AM HST
Sofia Terzoni from Pixabay

Tourism arrivals are hitting a new record for the second month in a row. In fact, the summer travel season may be headed toward unprecedented numbers. But this is not a story about Hawaiʻi — it's about Japan.

More than a quarter of a million Americans visited Japan last month. That's an increase of more than 26% from a year ago.

The broader figures spike even higher.

Overall, foreign visitors to Japan were up about 42% from a year earlier — hitting an all-time record for any month.

The biggest numbers came from China. South Korea was a close second, followed by tourists from Taiwan and Hong Kong.

In part, arriving travelers are drawn in by a yen that is stretching budgets further than they used to go.

But this is also a trend with official approval from authorities.

The national government is encouraging tourism as a growth industry, although there is a bit of grumbling along the way in some quarters — and not just about over-tourism.

Kyodo News reported continuing issues with labor shortages at tourist accommodations — especially hotels.

While Japan is on pace to break its 2019 annual record of nearly 32 million visitors, the prime minister's office is sticking with a loftier goal: 60 million visitors by the end of this decade.
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
