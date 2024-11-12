Asia Minute: Politics across the Pacific

Japan's prime minister heads into a new term today — one day after winning a run-off election in parliament. As he starts a new term, one challenge is planning for a new administration in Washington.

Almost exactly eight years ago, then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was the first foreign leader to meet Donald Trump face-to-face after the election.

Now, Japanese media are focusing on a potential meeting between newly re-elected Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and the U.S. president-elect.

Ishiba will attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders meeting in Peru at the end of this week — and could stop by the U.S. on his way home.

One likely topic: defense spending. Ishiba made his political reputation as a defense policy expert. He's a former defense minister.

That is close to one of Donald Trump's pet peeves when it comes to allies who host U.S. military forces. He feels many should pay more than they do.

In 2022, Japan boosted its spending in that area with a five-year commitment of $8.6 billion.

Ishiba plans to increase Japan's overall defense spending to more than 2% of its gross domestic product — but that could be threatened if there is a shortfall in tax revenue.

Still, there is room for discussion on other possible policy revisions. There are more than 50,000 U.S. forces in Japan. Ishiba has suggested some Japanese Self-Defense Forces could be stationed in Guam.