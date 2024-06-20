© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asia Minute: Chinese and Japanese travelers prefer domestic routes this summer

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published June 20, 2024 at 8:27 AM HST
File - A worker uses a loud speaker to remind travelers to move as they arrive at the arrival hall of the West Railway Station in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Andy Wong
/
AP
File - A worker uses a loud speaker to remind travelers to move as they arrive at the arrival hall of the West Railway Station in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

Hawaiʻi's hospitality industry is hoping for a seasonal boost this summer, and so are major tourism destinations across the Asia Pacific. But there are some challenges ahead.

The world's busiest international travelers are the Chinese, according to the United Nation's tourism agency. The UN says Chinese overseas travel bounced back last year after falling behind the U.S. in 2022.

Reuters reported that the pace of Chinese travel is now slowing as we get into the summer — and that trend may linger.

The news agency quotes an official of the tourism branch of the China Society for Futures Studies as saying China's international travel might not return to pre-pandemic levels for another five years.

Domestic travel is more popular, along with short trips to countries that have visa-free arrangements with China — including Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

The travel reservation system Sabre predicts other regional markets that should grow further for Chinese visitors this year, including Australia and Japan.

As for Japan, outbound travel is growing, but slowly, as domestic trips remain more popular.

One familiar issue for Hawaiʻi destinations seeking Japanese visitors is the exchange rate, which remains near 160 yen to the dollar.

That effectively knocks more than 45% off the purchasing power that Japanese travelers to the U.S. had in the pre-pandemic summer of 2019.
Tags
Asia Minute AsiaTourismUnited NationsChina
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
Related Stories