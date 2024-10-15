Asia Minute: Asia Power Index includes an update on group dynamics

The United States is once again in the top spot of an Asia Power Index, produced by a leading regional think tank. However, the findings show some surprising developments over the past year.

Each year, Australia's Lowy Institute tracks the regional influence of 27 countries and territories. The result is the Asia Power Index, which this year, has only minor changes in overall rankings but notes more subtle shifts in international dynamics.

While the U.S. tops the list, China is number two.

The group says China’s slower economic growth in the past year means its economic influence in the region is “no longer surging.”

But China retains the top ranking for Diplomatic Influence. Japan is number two in that category and the U.S. is number three.

Overall, the U.S. leads in 6 of 8 categories — including Military Capability.

Japan has slipped from third to fourth place in overall regional influence, giving way to India. Russia has dropped to number six, behind Australia, in the influence rankings.

The authors say the war in Ukraine “has sapped resources and focus, diminishing its influence in Asia.”

Rounding out the top ten for regional influence are South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

And the country that registered the biggest increase in regional influence over the past year: Indonesia.