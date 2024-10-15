© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Asia Minute: Asia Power Index includes an update on group dynamics

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published October 15, 2024 at 8:17 AM HST
FILE - In this photo provided by the Joint Staff of the Japanese Self-Defense Force, three F-15 warplanes of the Japanese Self-Defense Force, front, and four F-16 fighters of the U.S. Armed Forces fly over the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Joint Staff of the Japanese Self-Defense Force via AP)
AP
/
Joint Staff of the Japanese Self-Defense Force
The United States is once again in the top spot of an Asia Power Index, produced by a leading regional think tank. However, the findings show some surprising developments over the past year.

Each year, Australia's Lowy Institute tracks the regional influence of 27 countries and territories. The result is the Asia Power Index, which this year, has only minor changes in overall rankings but notes more subtle shifts in international dynamics.

While the U.S. tops the list, China is number two.

The group says China’s slower economic growth in the past year means its economic influence in the region is “no longer surging.”

But China retains the top ranking for Diplomatic Influence. Japan is number two in that category and the U.S. is number three.

Overall, the U.S. leads in 6 of 8 categories — including Military Capability.

Japan has slipped from third to fourth place in overall regional influence, giving way to India. Russia has dropped to number six, behind Australia, in the influence rankings.

The authors say the war in Ukraine “has sapped resources and focus, diminishing its influence in Asia.”

Rounding out the top ten for regional influence are South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

And the country that registered the biggest increase in regional influence over the past year: Indonesia.
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
