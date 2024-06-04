Asia Minute: Credibility issues catch Japanese automakers in safety scandal

Auto safety is getting a closer look this week in a surprising place. A growing scandal in Japan involves some of the world's biggest automakers and reports of false information used in safety tests.

Six vehicle models have been pulled off the market in Japan in a growing scandal about safety tests.

Three of them are made by Toyota.

Japan's Transport Ministry said Toyota used faulty data in pedestrian safety tests for two types of Corolla models sold in Japan.

The Ministry also cited issues at Honda, Mazda, Suzuki and Yamaha Motor — ranging from software that controls the engine to collision safety tests.

Toyota's CEO apologized to consumers, saying the company “neglected the certification process” when it came to certain tests.

Honda's CEO said there was no intention of misrepresenting its cars' performance, but rather, “a lack of awareness in the area of compliance.”

Mazda's CEO said employees “misinterpreted” unclear manuals used in the safety certification process, and said there was no “organizational cover-up” or “malicious falsification.”

This follows other cases of fraud related to testing protocols, including fuel emissions and fuel economy information.

Earlier this year, Toyota was cited for falsifying figures related to the power output of its engines.

Toyota Chair Akio Toyoda is facing increasing pressure from investors and there are growing calls to hold him accountable at the company's annual meeting later this month.

