Asia Minute: Australian koalas are getting help from an unusual source

Increasing drought is threatening the food supply of Australia's koalas, but some groups are taking action to fight back.

It's been nearly two years since Australia's government declared koalas “endangered” in most parts of the country — a step up the risk ladder from their previous ranking of “vulnerable.”

Habitat loss is the main culprit, but drought is also a factor.

Dry conditions are threatening the Eucalyptus woodlands that act as a natural neighborhood for koalas and their food supply.

Eucalyptus leaves are the main diet for koalas and supply concerns are not just focused on animals in the wild.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports zoos and wildlife sanctuaries in the state of Queensland are getting help in that area from an unusual source: prison inmates.

The Capricornia Correctional Center is setting up a eucalyptus plantation of nearly 4,000 trees.

The program is based on an even larger operation in north Queensland, a partnership between the Billabong Wildlife Sanctuary and the Townsville Correctional Complex.

The curator there says the arrangement helps the koalas and those serving time, letting them develop skills in plant management and irrigation.