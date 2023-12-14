© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asia Minute: Japanese are slowly returning to overseas travel

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published December 14, 2023 at 7:23 AM HST
FILE - People take to the waves on Waikīkī Beach on June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Marco Garcia/AP
/
FR132414 AP
FILE - People take to the waves on Waikīkī Beach on June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

More Japanese are getting on planes and heading out of the country compared to a year ago.

But it's still a sharp decline from pre-COVID days.

This week, Japan's National Tourism Organization said the number of outbound Japanese travelers in the first 10 months of the year was up nearly four times from a year ago.

However, that's still only about half the pace of Japanese international travel in 2019.

Professionals in the travel business say a big factor is the weaker yen. Back in 2019, you could buy a dollar for about 110 yen.

Today that's more like 143 yen — an improvement from a month ago, but compared to the pre-pandemic days, it's like adding a 30% tax on everything.

Even so, bookings are up for Japanese international travel around New Year's.

The Japanese travel agency H.I.S said reservations show the country’s most popular year-end travel destinations are closer to home this year.

The Yomiuri Shimbun quoted agency figures showing Seoul as the top destination and Taipei as the runner-up.

The third-place finisher is the destination that used to make the top spot for Japanese travelers in the years before the pandemic — Honolulu.
Tags
Asia Minute JapantourismSeoul
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
Related Stories