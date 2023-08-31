Asia Minute: International aid for wildfire recovery trickles in

It's been a little more than three weeks since fire swept through Lāhainā and Upcountry Maui. There's been an outpouring of support for those affected by the fires — and that includes some parts of the Asia Pacific.

Just a few days after the fires, South Korea's Consul-General in Honolulu announced a $2 million contribution to Maui recovery efforts.

The Korean Broadcasting System quoted consular officials as saying dozens of Korean tourists left Maui without incident.

KBS also quoted local Korean community leaders on Maui as saying at least four homes and a dozen business establishments owned by Korean residents were destroyed in the fires.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a donation of half a million dollars to help with disaster assistance and rehabilitation of local government.

The Tapei Economic and Cultural Office in Honolulu announced it had contacted the Hawaiʻi state government directly to make a contribution.

There's been no word on any Taiwanese impacted by the fires.

Japan's Foreign Minister announced it would give $2 million in assistance for short-term housing and food on Maui.

When it comes to international travel, Maui is less of a leading destination than Oʻahu and the Big Island.

For example, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority figures show that in the year before the pandemic, about 95% of Japanese visitors went to Oʻahu, and about 11% went to the Big Island, while only about 3% visited Maui.