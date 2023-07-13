Asia Minute: Unusual weather patterns hit India’s tomato crop — and more

While rains and flooding continue in the northeastern United States this week, northern India has been hit with torrential downpours and landslides.

Dozens have been killed in just a few days. It’s part of a series of weather patterns disrupting many aspects of life across India.

Bridges have been washed away and government weather scientists say parts of the region have been drenched with 10 times the amount of rain that’s usual for this season.

Heavy rains and flooding elsewhere in the country have devastated the normal harvest pattern of farmers.

The scorching heat has done the same in other parts of India, affecting various crops.

That includes onions, which the Indian news service First Post reported have doubled in price.

Inflation has hit tomatoes even harder and prices have quadrupled in a matter of weeks.

In several parts of the country, Mcdonald's has stopped using them on burgers and in wraps.

Tomatoes are a crucial ingredient in many Indian dishes, in a country where as much as 40% of the population identifies as vegetarian.

While tomatoes are grown across India, most crops come from the south and west.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has announced a plan to redistribute shipments to some areas suffering the most from crop disruption.

The Times of India reported the outlook for the tomato crop may begin to improve by September, depending on the weather.

