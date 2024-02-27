© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asia Minute: 2024 will be a year of active space exploration for several Asian nations

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published February 27, 2024 at 8:06 AM HST
From left, Daichi Hirano, researcher at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Hitoshi Kuninaka, director general of the Institute for Space and Astronautical Science (ISAS), Shinichiro Sakai, the Project Manager for Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), and Masatsugu Otsuki, Associate Professor of Institute of Space and Astronautical Science of JAXA, prepare to pose for photographers with an image taken by Lunar Excursion Vehicle 2 (LEV-2) from the moon as background during a press conference Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Tokyo.
Eugene Hoshiko
/
AP
From left, Daichi Hirano, researcher at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Hitoshi Kuninaka, director general of the Institute for Space and Astronautical Science (ISAS), Shinichiro Sakai, the Project Manager for Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), and Masatsugu Otsuki, Associate Professor of Institute of Space and Astronautical Science of JAXA, prepare to pose for photographers with an image taken by Lunar Excursion Vehicle 2 (LEV-2) from the moon as background during a press conference Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Tokyo.

The latest U.S. mission to the moon is wrapping up this week, shutting down operations a bit earlier than planned.

But there’s a lot of other space exploration planned for this year — and much of it comes from countries in Asia.

Japan’s first moon lander touched down on the lunar surface a little more than 5 weeks ago — upside down.

But its solar panels were functioning and also survived the deep chill of a lengthy two-week lunar night.

The mission of the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or "SLIM," is under the government’s Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Later this year the agency plans a robotic voyage to explore the two moons of Mars.

The three-year journey will include a Martian moon landing before returning to Earth.

China plans to send a robotic mission to Earth’s moon sometime in the first half of this year to collect samples from the surface of the far side of the lunar landscape.

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation says the government remains on track to put astronauts on the moon before 2030.

That’s around the time that India plans to send a helicopter along with a landing vehicle on its next mission to Mars.

The Indian Space Research Organization wants to use the helicopter to fly around the surface of the planet and develop a more detailed picture of the Martian atmosphere.
Tags
Asia Minute spaceJapanIndiaChina
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
Related Stories