For the first time, the International Court of Justice has ruled that a state committed genocide, finding that Myanmar intended to destroy a substantial part of its Rohingya Muslim minority.

The judges cited mass killings, sexual violence and the targeting of children during a 2017 military campaign that killed an estimated 10,000 Rohingya and forced 700,000 to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.

Here & Now speaks with Yasmin Ullah, a Rohingya human rights activist and executive director of the Rohingya Maìyafuìnor Collaborative Network, about the historic ruling.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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