Re-election Hot Artichoke Dip

Pixie Clay / HPR

With ballots in hand and Election Day fast approaching, I really miss the small recipe collections politicians and candidates used to hand out during campaigns.

This recipe for hot artichoke dip comes from then-Senator Mike McCartney in a small book called Windward’s Favorite Family Recipes. There’s no exact date on when the book was distributed, but it probably was in 1992.

McCartney served 10 years in the Hawaiʻi State Senate from 1988 to 1998, representing the district that included Lāʻie to Kāneʻohe during his time in office. He later held several prominent leadership positions throughout his career. He was the president and CEO of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority from 2009 to 2014. He then became the Chief of Staff for Gov. David Ige from 2014 to 2019.

Despite the few pages of this book, there’s a good selection of recipes for pupus, a wide variety of main dishes, and many options for desserts. In the foreword, McCartney said a previous cookbook got so much positive response that this second one was put together and released while he was campaigning for re-election.

If you’re not a fan of mayo, or are trying to up your protein intake, you can substitute it with plain yogurt, plain Greek yogurt, or blended cottage cheese.

1 of 8 — McCartneyInside1.jpg 2 of 8 — McCartneyInside2.jpg 3 of 8 — McCartneyInside3.jpg 4 of 8 — McCartneyInside4.jpg 5 of 8 — McCartneyInside5.jpg 6 of 8 — McCartneyInside6.jpg 7 of 8 — McCartneyInside7.jpg 8 of 8 — McCartneyInside8.jpg

This Foodie Friday is sponsored by Aloha Tofu .

Foodie Friday is a segment in the Akamai Recap newsletter that's a place to talk story and connect over food. If you have a favorite recipe you’d like to share, feel free to send it via email to pclay@hawaiipublicradio.org