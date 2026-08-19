Democrat Mary Peltola and Republican Dan Sullivan advance in Alaska Senate primary

Former Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, and incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan will advance to the general election this fall in Alaska’s closely watched Senate race.

Democrats hope Peltola will help them pick up a seat in their bid to control the U.S. Senate.

Host Rob Schmitz speaks with Eric Stone, a political reporter for Alaska Public Media.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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