It's been a record summer for foodborne illness

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

What happens when you're washing your clothes or just trying to get a sip of water and the tap runs dry? Stay with us. In today's program, we'll hear from our reporter in Puerto Rico about the impact of water rationing there. First, though, we'll turn to NPR science correspondent Yuki Noguchi to talk to us about what has made this a record summer for food-borne illnesses. This week, confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis, which causes diarrhea, topped 10,000. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have also traced several hundred cases of salmonella to Mexican jalapeno peppers. Yuki, these illnesses sound pretty worrisome. How bad is this year compared to others?

YUKI NOGUCHI, BYLINE: Well, you know, let's just start with the biggest outbreak, Cyclospora. It shows up every summer, but this year may beat the previous case record by ten- to twenty-fold. Now, this is a parasite that thrives in heat, and of course, it's been very hot. But another factor is mass production, and, you know, just the consolidation in the food business makes for mass outbreaks. The biggest Cyclospora outbreak, you know, began with tainted iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms in Mexico, which then traveled to Michigan and Ohio, including Taco Bells and Walmarts. Those two states alone have confirmed 17,000 cases, many of which have yet to be reflected in the CDC's data. You know, so numbers here are undercounted and delayed.

The salmonella bacteria outbreak is much smaller - 345 confirmed cases so far. But it's also widespread - you know, 27 states - again, because of national distribution. In this case, jalapenos grown in Sinaloa, Mexico, then brought to the U.S. by Coast Citrus Distributors and served at popular restaurants like Chipotle and Qdoba, both of which have stopped serving them.

SCHMITZ: So you mentioned that these cases are often undercounted. Do we know how by how much?

NOGUCHI: You know, probably not. They often actually can't track the source of outbreaks, either. It's just not easy to track because, you know, for example, diarrhea is common. You know, with Cyclospora, it can take two weeks for symptoms to show. So you may not recall what you ate. You may not see your doctor and therefore never get tested. And most people, in fact, get better on their own anyway without an antibiotic.

But, you know, this year's numbers, there's just new data challenges because the Trump administration slashed public health agencies and budgets last year, especially at the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration, and those fund state and local food safety programs. So for many states, those cuts are affecting the ground game against pathogens. And not only do they get less federal support, you know, in the form of surveillance or response coordination, they also have fewer staff, you know, to interview patients and investigate. Bob Custard, for example, is a sanitation and food safety consultant working with local governments in West Virginia, and he said this.

BOB CUSTARD: The system has been weakened. If you're not getting the reporting from the local level, it doesn't roll up to the state level and then roll up to the national level.

NOGUCHI: Yeah. So, you know, those delays are affecting the CDC's case numbers, often by over a month.

SCHMITZ: So, Yuki, we do not know the scope of this, but what can consumers do to try and stay safe here?

NOGUCHI: Well, the key is hand-washing, you know, and washing fresh produce.

SCHMITZ: OK.

NOGUCHI: Both Cyclospora and salmonella come from food or water contaminated with feces. So you can, you know, peel off the outer layer of lettuce and rinse the crevices of your berries. You know, remember that this year's big outbreaks involve big produce suppliers. So you might try buying from local, small suppliers - you know, farm markets, that kind of thing. But do not stop eating fresh produce. That's a concern...

SCHMITZ: (Laughter).

NOGUCHI: ...Because, you know, healthy foods help fight obesity and related conditions, and you don't want to trade one public health problem for another.

SCHMITZ: That was Yuki Noguchi, who covers science for NPR. Yuki, thanks so much.

NOGUCHI: Thank you.

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