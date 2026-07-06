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Suspended suspension: FIFA allows Team USA’s Folarin Balogun's back on the pitch

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 6, 2026 at 5:50 AM HST
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) fouls Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic (4), resulting in a red card go Balogun, during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Jeff Chiu/AP
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) fouls Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic (4), resulting in a red card go Balogun, during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan talks with reporter Steve Futterman about the stunning decision by FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee to suspend Team USA’s Folarin Balogun’s one-game red card ban in exchange for a probationary period of one year.

Balogun received the controversial red card last week in the team’s win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. The suspended suspension means the striker can play in Monday night’s win-or-go-home match in Seattle versus Belgium.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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