New podcast 'Are We Doomed?' tackles humanity's biggest threats and how to solve them
Climate change. Nuclear winter. Artificial intelligence apocalypse. Many doomsday scenarios haunt the public imagination. A new podcast explores the likelihood of these events might be with humor and even-handed optimism.
Host Indira Lakshmanan discusses what we should worry about and what should bring us at least a little hope with podcast host Ben Bradford.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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