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What covering the World Series of Birding tells us about teen teamwork

NPR | By Ava Berger,
Natalie EscobarVincent AcovinoAdrian Florido
Published June 13, 2026 at 11:02 AM HST

Sleep-deprived teens, devoted dads, and hundreds of birds. NPR spends twenty four hours at the World Series of Birding.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ava Berger
Natalie Escobar
Natalie Escobar is an assistant editor on the Code Switch team, where she edits the blog and newsletter, runs the social media accounts and leads audience engagement. Before coming to NPR in 2020, Escobar was an assistant editor and editorial fellow at The Atlantic, where she covered family life and education. She also was a ProPublica emerging reporter fellow, where she helped their Illinois bureau do experimental audience engagement through theater workshops. (Really!)
See stories by Natalie Escobar
Vincent Acovino
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Vincent Acovino
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
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