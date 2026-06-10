A hardworking spacecraft in Mars orbit has gone dark

Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Aloha International Piano Festival founder Lisa Nakamichi and festival artists Jon Nakamatsu and Robert Koenig stopped by Morning Café to share a preview of the festival’s Grand Piano Extravaganza, taking place Sunday, June 14, at the UH Mānoa Orvis Auditorium.