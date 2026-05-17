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Cineplexity: the best and worst of wedding movies

NPR | By Marc Rivers,
Emily FengKathryn FinkBarrie Hardymon
Published May 17, 2026 at 11:45 AM HST

In this week's Cineplexity, where we examine life's complexities by talking about cinema, we're taking on the best and worst of the beloved trope of "weddings in the movies."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Marc Rivers
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
Kathryn Fink
Barrie Hardymon
Barrie Hardymon is the Senior Editor at NPR's Weekend Edition, and the lead editor for books. You can hear her on the radio talking everything from Middlemarch to middle grade novels, and she's also a frequent panelist on NPR's podcasts It's Been A Minute and Pop Culture Happy Hour. She went to Juilliard to study viola, ended up a cashier at the Strand, and finally got a degree from Johns Hopkins' Writing Seminars which qualified her solely for work in public radio. She lives and reads in Washington, DC.
See stories by Barrie Hardymon
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