As spring weather lightens your mood, let seasonal salads brighten your plate

This is the time of year when many magazines, particularly women’s magazines, write articles with headlines like, “Time to get in shape before beach season!” This always fills me with such anxiety.

This is not that story. This is a food story about a shift in the weather, a shift in mood, a feeling that we want to lighten the meals that we eat and serve on a daily basis. The sun is heating up, and summer is around the corner. And the pressure’s off. Love your body. Love the season. Love the salads.

None of these salads are simply a bunch of lettuce with various toppings. They are creative combinations of colors and textures and flavors for a new season. They offer a new way to build a salad that is much more than a mere side dish.

Salmon, rice, avocado, cucumber and radicchio salad with a ginger-lemon dressing

If you prepare the ingredients ahead of time, this salad comes together in less than about 20 minutes. Add as many other ingredients as you like; sprinkle the top with sesame seeds, mix in fresh mint leaves, pickled or fresh carrots, pickles, etc., or omit anything you can’t find fresh. This is a very adaptable salad. This is a true main-course salad with salmon (protein), rice (carb) and several vegetables. Serves 2.

INGREDIENTS

The rice:

½ cup long grain rice

¾ cup water

Salt

The dressing:

1 teaspoon chopped fresh peeled ginger

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon rice wine or apple cider vinegar

1 scallion, finely chopped

Grinding black pepper

¼ cup vegetable or olive oil

Dash soy sauce

The salmon and other salad ingredients:

1 small avocado, thinly sliced

3 sheets nori, thinly sliced, optional

4 ounces radicchio, chicory, endive, or bitter green, very thinly sliced

1 medium cucumber or 2 small Persian cucumbers, very thinly sliced

1 tablespoon vegetable or olive oil

1 pound salmon, cut into two pieces (long thin pieces, ½ pound each)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 ½ tablespoons fresh ginger, cut into very thin sliced

4 scallions, very thinly sliced

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoons toasted white or black sesame seeds, optional

Pro tip: You can crisp up the nori by holding it over a medium flame on a gas stove for a few seconds on each side or place in a toasted oven to preheated 300-degree oven for about 2 minutes per side.

INSTRUCTIONS

Make the rice: combine the rice and water and a dash of salt together and bring to a boil over high heat. Once it starts to boil, stir the rice well, reduce the heat to low and cover tightly. Cook for about 12 to 15 minutes, or until the rice is tender and the water has fully been absorbed. Remove from the heat and let cool. The rice can be made a day ahead of time; bring to room temperature before serving.

Prepare the dressing: in a small bowl, mix the ginger, lemon juice, vinegar and scallion. Whisk in oil and soy sauce and taste for seasoning. The dressing can be made a day ahead of time; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Find two medium to large bowls and set aside. Remove the rice and dressing from the fridge if you made them ahead of time.

Cook the salmon: in a cast iron or heavy skillet, heat the oil over high heat. Let it get really hot (at least a minute) and then add the salmon and sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Do not touch the fish but let it cook for 4 minutes.

Gently flip the fish over and sprinkle both pieces of salmon with the ginger and scallions. Cook for 3 minutes. Splash the soy sauce on top of the salmon and cook for another 1 to 2 minutes, depending on the thickness of the filet. You can test the salmon by inserting an thermometer into the thickest section; it should read between 125 to 135 degrees. It will continue to cook even after you remove it from the heat.

To serve: divide the rice between the bowls, placing it in a rounded circle on one side of the bowl. Divide the radicchio (or chicory) and place in a pile next to the rice. Fan out the avocado slices next to the radicchio and then place the cucumber next to the avocado. Place one piece of salmon topped with any pan juices on top of the vegetables or to the side opposite the rice and sprinkle with the nori strips, if using. Spoon a bit of the dressing on top of each bowl and serve the remaining dressing on the side. Sprinkle with sesame seeds if using.

Niçoise-ish tuna, egg, green bean and roasted fennel salad

A classic Niçoise salad includes tuna fish, hard boiled eggs and black olives. This twist on the classic includes orange-glazed fennel wedges, tuna fish, green olives, steamed green beans and boiled eggs with an orange dressing. Almost all the elements can be made ahead of time, and the salad can be arranged just before serving, making it ideal for a weeknight or a weekend lunch. Serves 2.

INGREDIENTS

The green beans:

7 ounces green beans, ends trimmed

The orange-glazed fennel wedges:

1 small fennel bulb or ½ large, cored and cut into quarters

1 ½ tablespoons olive oil

1 ½ teaspoons orange zest

1 ½ tablespoons orange juice*

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

The orange dressing:

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

The eggs, tuna, olives and walnuts:

2 eggs

One 5 ounce can tuna, preferably in olive oil

¾ cup pitted green and or black olives

⅓ cup walnut halves, coarsely chopped

Pro tip: Use 1 large orange to zest and juice for the fennel wedges and the dressing.

Pro tip: If you like a richer nuttier flavor, toast the walnuts in a dry skillet over medium heat for about 5 minutes, or until they just begin to smell nutty and turn a richer brown. Remove and cool before chopping.

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare the beans: fill a medium pot or skillet with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the beans and cook for about 5 to 7 minutes, depending on the thickness, or until almost tender ; the beans will continue to soften. Drain and place under cold running water; drain again and set aside.

; the beans will continue to soften. Drain and place under cold running water; drain again and set aside. Prepare the orange-glazed fennel wedges: preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the fennel wedges in a small ovenproof skillet. Toss with the olive oil, orange zest, orange juice, salt and pepper. Roast for about 15 to 20 minutes, flipping the wedges over gently once during the roasting time. Roast until the fennel is just softened when tested with a small, sharp knife. Remove the fennel to a plate and let cool. Do not throw away the juices left in the skillet. The dressing is made in the skillet: add the additional orange juice, lemon juice, salt and pepper to the skillet and, using a soft spatula, mix to combine.

Prepare the eggs: place the eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil over high heat. When the water is vigorously boiling, turn the heat off and let the eggs sit for 5 minutes. Drain the eggs under cold running water and place them back into the saucepan. Roll the eggs from side to side in the saucepan until the shell cracks in several spots. Carefully peel the eggs and cut into quarters.

The salad can be made ahead of time up to this point. Cover and refrigerate all these elements until ready to serve.

To serve: in a medium bowl or serving plate, arrange the beans in the center of the plate. Arrange the egg quarters around the beans and intersperse with the roasted fennel wedges. Place the tuna on top of the beans and sprinkle the whole salad with the olives and walnuts. Spoon the dressing on top and serve at room temperature.

Roasted carrot salad with oranges, pistachios and whipped feta

Orange is the predominant color of this spring salad, which means it’s loaded with beta-carotene, vitamin C and potassium. It’s also loaded with flavor and texture and unexpected twists.

Oranges are peeled and thinly sliced. Carrots are tossed with za’atar and roasted until just tender. Feta is whipped with yogurt and olive oil and pistachio nuts are sprinkled over the whole salad. Fresh mint leaves add a bright, freshness to top the whole thing off. Serves 2 to 4.

INGREDIENTS

The carrots:

8 ounces (½ pound) carrots, about 8 small to medium or 2 to 3 large

2 tablespoons olive oil (or 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon lemon oil or 1 tablespoon olive oil mixed with 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest)

1 teaspoon Za’atar or cumin

Salt and freshly ground pepper

The whipped feta:

5 ounces feta, drained

1 ½ tablespoon olive oil

⅓ cup whole fat plain yogurt

Freshly ground pepper

The oranges, pistachios and mint:

2 large oranges

¼ cup fresh mint leaves or sprouts or edible flowers

⅓ cup shelled salted pistachios

1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice or white wine vinegar

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare the carrots: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Peel the carrots. If you have small or medium sized carrots, leave them whole. If you have large, thick carrots cut them in half lengthwise and then in 4-inch pieces. Place in an ovenproof skillet and toss with the oil, lemon oil, za’atar, a pinch of salt and pepper. Roast for about 25 to 35 minutes, depending on the thickness, or until a small sharp knife inserted in the thickest part of the carrot is just tender. Remove from the oven and let come to room temperature. Do not throw away the oil in the bottom of the skillet.

Make the whipped feta: place the feta in the bowl of a food processor or blender and whirl. Add the olive oil, yogurt, and pepper, and whirl until the feta looks whipped and airy.

Prepare the oranges: using a sharp knife, remove the peel and any white pith from the orange by cutting it down the citrus in strips. Cut the orange into thin slices.

All the elements of the salad can be prepared ahead of time up to this point. Cover and refrigerate until ready to assemble the salad. Bring the ingredients to room temperature before serving.

To serve: line a bowl or plate with the oranges. Place the roasted carrots in the center and spoon any oil remaining in the skillet on top along with the lemon juice or vinegar. Spoon the whipped feta in the center. Scatter the mint leaves or sprouts on top of the salad and then top with the pistachios.

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This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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