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As the Devil Wears Prada 2 struts into theaters, NPR staffers discuss fashion in film

NPR | By Marc Rivers,
Adam RaneyGene DembyEmily FengBarrie Hardymon
Published May 3, 2026 at 11:24 AM HST

NPR's fashionistas talk about how their favorite films have influenced what we wear, and the power of costumes to transform character.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Marc Rivers
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Adam Raney
Gene Demby
Gene Demby is the co-host and correspondent for NPR's Code Switch team.
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Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
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Barrie Hardymon
Barrie Hardymon is the Senior Editor at NPR's Weekend Edition, and the lead editor for books. You can hear her on the radio talking everything from Middlemarch to middle grade novels, and she's also a frequent panelist on NPR's podcasts It's Been A Minute and Pop Culture Happy Hour. She went to Juilliard to study viola, ended up a cashier at the Strand, and finally got a degree from Johns Hopkins' Writing Seminars which qualified her solely for work in public radio. She lives and reads in Washington, DC.
See stories by Barrie Hardymon
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